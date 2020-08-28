No quarantine for Malaysians travelling to Sarawak from Sept 1

KUCHING: Malaysians travelling from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan to Sarawak are no longer required to undergo quarantine from Sept 1, state disaster management committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said today.

However, he said, they must fill in a health declaration form upon entering the state.

“Random Covid-19 tests will also be conducted on all those who enter Sarawak via land, air and sea,” he said at a press conference today.

However, Malaysians, including Sarawakians, arriving from foreign countries must undergo a compulsory 14-days quarantine at the designated centres, where Covid-19 tests would be conducted after their second and tenth day of arrival.

For Sarawakians, he said the costs for quarantine and Covid-19 tests would be borne by the state government. “Non-Sarawakians will have to bear their own costs for quarantine and Covid-19 tests,” he said.

Uggah said the number of flights to and from Sarawak would operate as usual starting next Tuesday.

Uggah said the committee had decided to reduce the number of flights to Sarawak since Aug 1 due to the limited capacity of quarantine centres.

He also urged the people to continue observing the SOPs provided by the authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak.

The state has so far reported a total of 697 positive cases and 19 deaths due to the virus since March 13.

