No-quarantine Khairuddin says ‘no need to resign’

TANJUNG MALIM: Plantation industries and commodities minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said today that there is no need for him to resign over his failure to comply with mandatory home quarantine on his return from an overseas trip last month.

Khairuddin said he would not entertain the demands of certain quarters who were urging him to step down. He said the offence was not an act of misconduct, “it involved violation of the standard operating procedures and I will leave it to the police”.

He came under public criticism, with some demanding his resignation, for failing to undergo the 14-day quarantine period. The health ministry subsequently levied a RM1,000 compound penalty.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman CID deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said police have opened an investigation paper after 27 reports were lodged against the minister.

Khairuddin confirmed that he and three of his family members have had their statements recorded over the issue yesterday.

He said his official visit to Turkey was to discuss certain issues including Malaysia’s palm oil exports to the country as well as projects involving Terengganu.

Asked whether he is satisfied with the police investigation, Mohd Khairuddin said: “I’m satisfied and have apologised and have even contributed my May to August earnings to the Covid-19 Fund,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



