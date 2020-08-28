PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang says his party is ready to contest in the Sabah election using the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) logo.

Stressing that PAS had no problem using the BN logo, he said the party would nevertheless wait for the final outcome of discussions on the matter.

“This is because I have been made to understand that there are parties in Sabah that want to use their own logos,” Hadi said at a press conference in Marang today.

“Whatever the outcome, we have no problem adhering to.”

He said the decision to use the BN logo was nothing new to PAS as it had contested using it in 1974 when it was part of the BN coalition.

Earlier, BN secretary-general Annuar Musa said all BN candidates contesting in the Sabah polls would use the “dacing” (weighing scales) logo, given that Sabah voters were familiar with it.

Annuar, who is also the BN chief coordinator for the Sabah election, said a survey conducted by the coalition indeed found this to be true.

Therefore, both the BN political bureau and Supreme Council have informed its component parties in Perikatan Nasional on the decision.



