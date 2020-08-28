Bring the Rukun Negara to the fore, says Selangor sultan

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah wants the five principles of Rukun Negara formulated in 1970 to be re-empowered towards building a sovereign and respected nation state.

The sultan observed that since the 80s, there had been a lack of emphasis on the Rukun Negara, which had caused some people to ignore practising its basic values.

Sultan Sharafuddin is also of the view that there is still a lack of recognition and appreciation for the principles of Rukun Negara in the application of the national unity agenda, a statement from Istana Alam Shah said.

The five principles of the Rukun Negara are: belief in God; loyalty to the King and country; supremacy of the Constitution; observe the rule of law; and practise courtesy and morality.

Sultan Sharafuddin said Malaysians could learn from Indonesia, where the people appreciate and understand their national principles through the Pancasila philosophy, which they practise earnestly and effectively in cultivating the spirit of patriotism.

The sultan said the lack of attention to the Rukunegara stemmed from “the weakness of some people in upholding the supremacy of the Federal Constitution in their actions, and failure to respect the sovereignty of the royal institution in this country”.

The five principles of the Rukun Negara should not only to be memorised but should be appreciated and practised in the everyday life of the people.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that in conjunction with the National Day celebrations this year, solidarity among the people could be further bolstered if every citizen fully understoodd the nation’s history and struggle, particularly the principles outlined in the Rukun Negara.



