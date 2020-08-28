Recoveries continue to outpace new Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: Recoveries again outpaced new Covid-19 infections after 36 patients were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries to date is 9,030, or 97% of the total number of cases.

Only 10 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of infections to 9,306.

A total of 151 people are still being treated, with eight patients warded in the intensive care unit (ICU). Of these, six patients require respiratory assistance.

There were no new deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 125 (1.34%).

In a statement today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 10 new cases, eight were imported while the rest were local infections.

The imported cases involved a Malaysian and seven foreign nationals while the local infections involved a Malaysian in Kedah and a foreign national who is under detention at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot.

Noor Hisham said the authorities were monitoring the trend of Covid-19 infections and strengthening control at international gateways.

All travellers, he said, must go through a screening process, Covid-19 swab test, download the MySejahtera app and undergo a 14-day quarantine.

“As of Aug 27, of the 106,793 travellers who have arrived in Malaysia, 904 have tested positive for Covid-19,” he said, adding that most of the cases came from Indonesia (295 cases or 32.6%), Egypt (93 cases or 10.3%) and Singapore (70 cases or 7.7%).

Noor Hisham urged the people to continue observing the Covid-19 SOPs.

