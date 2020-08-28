RMCO extended until Dec 31, says PM

PETALING JAYA: Restrictions on public activities under the recovery movement control order will be extended until the end of the year, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said tonight in a live telecast.

The current control order, which began on June 10, was due to expire on Monday. It will be extended until Dec 31.

The extension of the movement control order comes on the back of a statement by the World Health Organisation that the Covid-19 pandemic would last for at least two years.

The RMCO was the latest in a series of movement control orders. The initial movement control order which began on March 18 called for the suspension of all gatherings and public activities including businesses and schools, the closure of borders and tight restrictions on people’s movements.

The restrictions were gradually lifted and since July, schools and most businesses have been allowed to resume, as well as religious gatherings, domestic travel and entertainment and sporting activities.

Penalties on those flouting health and safety protocols might be increased by twice or three times the current maximum of RM1,000 compound fee, he said.

Muhyiddin said Malaysia has been able to successfully control the spread of Covid-19 infections, but sporadic outbreaks continued to occur. The increasing number of cases globally meant it would take a longer period before Malaysia could be free of the deadly virus.

“This means the government still needs a legal mechanism to continue efforts to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19,” said Muhyiddin. “Therefore the government has decided to extend the RMCO until Dec. 31.

“Action can still be taken under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. This is to make sure all parties comply with SOPs and heath protocols,” he added.



