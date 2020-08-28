Sabah businessman denies receiving any state land

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah businessman has rejected allegations made by caretaker chief minister Shafie Apdal about the disappearance of state land belonging to Yayasan Sabah.

The businessman, Mohemad Amin Azizurahman @ Amin Khan, said various people had accused him of being a thief and a robber after Shafie made the allegations in his recent speeches, which were widely shared.

Amin said Shafie had alleged that he had received 30,000 acres of land in Kalabakan from the Yayasan Sabah foundation, and that about 600,000 to 700,000 acres of the foundation’s land was “gone”.

He said: “I have never obtained 30,000 acres of land from Yayasan Sabah at any point in time. As far as I am aware, concession land areas held by Yayasan Sabah are all under one licence and it is impossible for such areas to be ‘gone’ or given to any third party. These areas will always remain under Yayasan Sabah.”

He said Shafie, as chairman of the Yayasan Sabah board of trustees, should carry out a proper and thorough investigation, which he said would prove that he had never been made a gift of 30,000 acres.

“I have no such land registered in my personal name. As such, there is not a single shred of truth in the allegations made by Shafie,” he said.

He said he stood ready to assist in any such investigations, and described Shafie’s allegations as an attempt to discredit his reputation as an honest businessman.



