79 arrested for flouting RMCO, 28 remanded

PETALING JAYA: Seventy-nine people were arrested yesterday, including 22 for taking part in private parties, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Ismail said other offences included participation in nightclubs activities (11), not recording the particulars of guests (18), failure to wear face masks (17) and participation in activities that made physical distancing difficult (10).

Fifty-one of them were fined and the other 28 remanded, he said in a statement.

Ismail also said police set up 64 roadblocks across the nation and inspected 30,120 vehicles to prevent illegal immigrants from entering. No arrests were made yesterday.

He warned that the government will take stern action against anyone who tried to come in using illegal channels.

On mandatory quarantine, Ismail said 19,218 individuals who arrived at KLIA between July 24 and Aug 28 had been screened for Covid-19 and were placed at 70 hotels and five public training institutes.

Of the number, 8,464 were still undergoing quarantine while 56 were sent to hospitals for treatment. A total of 10,698 have completed their quarantine and sent home.

He said police conducted 459 checks on individuals under home quarantine and all had complied with the SOPs.

