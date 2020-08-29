An extra month to renew driving licences and road tax

PUTRAJAYA: The grace period for renewal of driving licences and motor vehicle licence (road tax) has been extended until Sept 30, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said today.

Motorists had been granted until Aug 31 to renew their licences since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced in March.

Wee said that as the MCO had been extended until Dec 31 as announced yesterday, members of the public with expired licenses are still given time to renew them within 30 days until Sept 30.

The exemption on renewal of motor licences during the MCO was granted to avoid congestion at the counters of relevant agencies.

The exemption allows members of the public to drive and use their vehicles during the MCO even if their license expired, provided the vehicle’s insurance is valid.

“Currently, exemption for renewal of the licences is still in effect as long as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Declaration of Infected Local Areas) Order 2020 is still in force. Since the implementation of the recovery MCO, all JPJ counters are fully operational as normal,” he said.



