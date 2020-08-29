BN heading for landslide in Slim with 8,000 majority

SLIM RIVER: Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz is heading for a landslide victory at the Slim by-election with a majority of 8,358 against his nearest rival independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, based on unofficial results.

Mohd Zaidi polled 9,980 votes while Amir Khusyairi, representing Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, polled 1,622 votes. Another independent, former teacher S. Santaharasekaran polled 219.

The unofficial results are based on returns from 45 of the 56 voting districts.

Polling closed at 5.30pm today at all 12 polling stations. The Slim state constituency has 23,094 registered voters.

The Slim by-election is being held to fill the vacancy created by the death of four-term assemblyman Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, who was the Tanjung Malim Umno division chief. He died on July 15 after a heart attack.

At the 2018 general election, he was re-elected with a majority of 2,183 votes against PPBM candidate Mohd Amran Ibrahim, contesting on a PKR ticket, and PAS candidate Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal.

The by-election is the second to take place during the Covid-19 pandemic. A by-election was held for the Chini seat in Pahang last month. It was won by Barisan Nasional.

The results of the by-election would have no bearing on the position of the Perak state government formed by Perikatan Nasional. It holds 33 seats in the 59-member state assembly, comprising BN (Umno) with 25, PPBM 5 and PAS 3.

The opposition comprises Pakatan Harapan with 24 seats from DAP 16, Amanah 5 and PKR 3, with one Gerakan member and one independent.



