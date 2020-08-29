Commotion in Slim as voters in shorts not allowed into centre

SLIM: Voting in the Slim by-election today saw some commotion after several people turned up in shorts and were not allowed into the voting centre.

This took place at the SK Aminuddin Baki voting centre, with several individuals seen tearing their voter information card given by the Election Commission (EC) out of anger.

“We had voted nine times before this and we were never been stopped from voting. This time, we’re not allowed in because we’re wearing shorts, but we’ve worn shorts before this and were allowed in.

“If this is how it is, I don’t want to vote,” said a senior citizen, who only wanted to be known as Yong, while leaving the centre.

Another individual, who wished to remain anonymous, also voiced his disappointment for not being allowed to vote, also for wearing short pants.

“I wanted to go to work, so I came early to vote. But now I’m not allowed in,” said the voter, who had been lining up since 7am.

A party agent voiced disappointment in the officers’ decision to stop these voters from entering the centre, claiming that nearly 10 voters had left the centre after they were turned away.

“They’re angry because they can’t go in to vote. Before this they could but today they can’t. Pity them,” said the agent.

Meanwhile, several party agents went looking for these voters and tried to persuade them to go back to their centres to vote.

After being persuaded, some of those who were not allowed in to vote were allowed entry, while there were some who came back in trousers to cast their ballots.

An EC officer told reporters there was a misunderstanding and that his officers had sought to rectify the matter.

There are 23,094 registered voters in the state constituency. The by-election sees a three-cornered fight among Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Mohd Zaidi Aziz and independent candidates Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, endorsed by Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Santhara Sekaran Subramaniam.



