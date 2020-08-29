Delivery riders can get up to RM10,000 financing, says minister

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Government funding amounting to RM10.95 million has been provided under the Tekun Mobilepreneur financing scheme for 1,363 delivery riders nationwide, entrepreneur development minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said today.

Under the scheme, each rider would receive financing of up to RM10,000.

“So far, we have channelled RM1.15 million to 122 riders in Sarawak,” he said here.

The scheme is to help those who have lost their source of income and were affected by measures to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

They receive aid to generate income through the purchase of a new motorcycle, and the provision of working capital.

As the number of the scheme recipients have reached almost 1,500 people nationwide, Wan Junaidi proposed that the riders set up their own cooperative.

He said the delivery riders could then raise their own funds and use them to buy shares in companies that hire them.



