Group lodges police reports against Shafie, 2 Warisan members

KUALA LUMPUR: A Sabah group today lodged several police reports against caretaker chief minister Shafie Apdal and two other Warisan members.

Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat [email protected] said the reports were in connection with statements made by Shafie alleging that former chief minister Musa Aman had given almost a million acres of land to certain individuals, including his family members.

“The claims were made without any evidence and what’s odd is that during the 26 months Shafie was chief minister, the land issue was never brought up or reported to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Unfortunately, after the Sabah legislative assembly was dissolved, Shafie made the statement to tarnish Musa’s image and credibility to distract attention from his (Shafie’s) failure to manage the state well,” its chairman Zulkarnain Mahdar told reporters at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here today.

He also called for action to be taken against Warisan members Nordin Ening and Ismaily Bungsu. who had allegedly accused Musa of being a “robber” and a “thief” without providing any evidence.

Zulkarnain also said another police report was lodged against Shafie following several videos by Jufazli Shi Ahmad describing Shafie as an “agent” who had entertained the Philippines claim over Sabah.

He said Shafie did not file a defamation suit against Jufazli if his allegation was slanderous.

He said police should investigate if there was any truth in the accusation as Jufazli would not have acted without any strong evidence.



