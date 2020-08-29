In new norm, all parties must work together, says Muhyiddin

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyidin Yassin has urged political leaders in Sabah to be united and work as a team in efforts to develop the state.

Muhyiddin, who is also PPBM president, said that under the new political norm, all political parties, whether PPBM, Umno, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), Parti Maju Sabah, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), MCA or PAS, should sit down together and discuss for the benefit of the people.

“We are all Malaysians. Under this new political norm, we should sit at the same table and hold consultations and discussions in the interest of the people, especially today it is for the people of Sabah… that we are one.

“We work as a team to achieve success, then build and develop the state for the people of Sabah. Hope is Sabah will continue to progress,” he said when speaking at a meeting of Sabah political leaders here today.

Among those present were Sabah PPBM chief Hajiji Noor; Sabah Umno chairman Bung Moktar Radin; STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan; PBS deputy president Radin Malleh; PBRS deputy president Arthur Joseph Kurup; Sabah MCA chairman Lu Yen Tung; Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Yong Teck Lee; Sabah PAS commissioner Mohd Aminuddin Aling; and former Sabah Chief Minister Musa Aman.

Muhyiddin said the main thing now was to ensure that the political situation in the state was strong and stable, thus the cooperation of all the political party leaders was crucial to realising that.

“When the state’s political situation is stable, it will help ensure all development and economic programmes run smoothly. That’s why I am here to monitor the latest developments in Sabah and to have a closer look at what is happening here.

“Political leaders need to forge a relationship that is strong and cohesive to help create more advanced economic and social development, get more opportunities and progress to the level of high development we had achieved before,” he said.



