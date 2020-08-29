Royal address to be focus of National Day celebration

PUTRAJAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah’s address will be the focus of the National Day celebration this year.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said this would only be the second time in the history of Merdeka Day celebrations that there will be a royal address.

The first was by the fourth Agong, Tuanku Ismail Nasiruddin Shah, 50 years ago at the royal proclamation of the Rukun Negara on Merdeka Day, Saifuddin told reporters after checking on the National Day 2020 celebration rehearsal here today.

The celebration, with the theme “Malaysia Prihatin’ (Malaysia Cares)”, will be held at Dataran Pahlawan, Precinct 1 here on Monday.

Saifuddin said it will be on a modest scale to comply with the new normal as part of efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.



