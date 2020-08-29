Talk of PN launch fizzles out with no show

KOTA KINABALU: Talk about a supposed official launch of Perikatan Nasional’s logo in Sabah fizzled out today after the coalition’s symbol was unveiled only among Sabah PPBM hierarchy.

There had been talk that PN leader Muhyiddin Yassin, who is making an official visit as prime minister to Sabah, would officially launch the coalition and its logo at a dinner tonight.

However, that did not come to pass.

Muhyiddin attended four events in the state capital earlier today including a closed-door meeting at the Sabah PPBM headquarters where it was said the logo was unveiled but only internally among the Sabah PPBM hierarchy.

His other events involved addressing the federal civil servants, Rela members and a dinner with PN and ally leaders tonight.

SAPP president Yong Teck Lee said there were no plans earlier for a launching ceremony. “No, I was never informed of such launching of the logo,” he said to reporters after the dinner.

SAPP is a component party of PN.

He said: “There was some earlier talk that there might be discussions on non-PN parties to use the PN logo this afternoon (but it did not take place).”

Earlier this week, a Singapore news report said that Muhyiddin would officially launch PN in Sabah in time for the state elections to be held next month.

Yong said discussions among the PN component parties in Sabah – PPBM, STAR and SAPP – on election preparations including the use of a common logo have already begun.

“We only have two weeks to go (to the state election). I would expect that discussion among PN Plus parties to be expedited. And just now I had mentioned to other leaders … we will be meeting more regularly over all election preparations, first things first, the use of a common logo,” he said.

Sabah Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah, both partners of PN in the state, said it will use its own logo for the elections.



