Think of Sabah’s future when voting next month, urges Muhyiddin

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today urged the people to think of Sabah’s future when voting in the coming state election.

In his first address to a Sabahan gathering since becoming head of government last March, Muhyiddin said he did not want the state to be left behind in terms of development just because the state and federal governments were not of like mind.

“I’m in Sabah also because the election is almost here,” he said at a get-together with local ethnic groups and NGOs.

“And I would like to take this opportunity to urge the people of Sabah to decide their future carefully.

“As a PM who heads Perikatan Nasional (PN), I don’t want Sabah to be left behind. But I am saddened the state leadership is not with me … he (caretaker chief minister Shafie Apdal) is my friend.

“In politics, people can be enemies but in government administration, we must be ‘sehati sejiwa’ (of one heart, one mind).”

Muhyiddin stressed that although Sabah had the resources to manage itself, being a resource-rich state, “there are so many things that need to be done and achieved, and if we leave this to either the state or federal government only, it won’t work.

“But together, many things can be resolved, that’s the logic. Sabah must be saved. The one that can guarantee that is PN,” he said.

As such, he said he wanted the people to compare the differences between the state seeing eye to eye with the federal powers on the one hand, and being not aligned to each other, on the other hand.

“I want the people to think carefully when the election comes. I think it’s a good thing we have this election … we (can) improve on the previous result,” he said.

The election will be held on Sept 26 with nomination day on Sept 12 and early voting on Sept 22.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin addressed the state federal service and Rela members. He said the volunteer corps was one of the best platforms for the government to foster unity among the people, and announced a RM10 million allocation for the purchase of uniforms for Rela personnel in Sabah.

Musa Aman among those at meeting with Muhyiddin

Former chief minister Musa Aman was among those present at a meeting between Muhyiddin and Sabah community leaders at the Kota Kinabalu International Convention Center here tonight.

Musa arrived at about 7.30pm and was greeted by several leaders including Sabah PPBM chairman Hajiji Noor.

Leaders from PPBM, Umno, Parti Bersatu Sabah, STAR, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), MCA, and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) are expected to attend the meeting.

Also present was Bung Mokhtar Radin, chairman of Sabah Barisan Nasional and Sabah Umno.



