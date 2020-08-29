Zaidi thanks PAS and PN allies for massive win

TANJUNG MALIM: Victorious Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz said tonight he was not surprised by his huge majority at the Slim by-election today.

He said strong cooperation among the parties in Muafakat Nasional had succeeded in attracting many voters, thus leading to his thumping success.

Zaidi, who is acting head of Tanjung Malim Umno division, thanked PAS for the party’s high commitment in terms of machinery and logistics to bring out as many voters as possible. “It is not easy for PAS, which has been Umno’s rival for a long time but because MN, they voted for Umno,” he said.

“The same goes for the votes of the Chinese and Indian communities who voted for BN,” he said, thanking supporters of MCA, MIC, PAS, PPBM and friends in Perikatan Nasional.

Zaidi polled 13,060 votes while his main rival Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air obtained 2,115 votes. Amir stood as an independent as the party is awaiting registration. A third candidate, former teacher S. Santharasekaran polled 276 votes.



