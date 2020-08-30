2 new clusters detected in Selangor, Kedah

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has identified two new Covid-19 clusters today in Selangor and Kedah.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the MV Glen cluster in Selangor was detected on a ship in Port Klang while the Telaga cluster in Kedah was identified at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, in Alor Setar.

He said the first case in the MV Glen cluster was a foreign crewmember from the ship, which was reported as an imported case on Aug 25.

The second case is a Malaysian who was an agent appointed by the shipping company. Six other individuals who were in contact with either of them have tested negative so far.

“Preventive and control measures such as disinfection and sanitation have been conducted on the ship. The source of infection is still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said the Telaga cluster involved two health workers in Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, both of whom were not involved in caring for Covid-19 patients.

He said 374 people have been screened so far, including family members, hospital staff and others, of which 372 have tested negative.

“Preventive and control measures such as cleaning and disinfection have been conducted at the premises involved.

“The services of Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah have not been affected and will continue as normal,” he said, adding that as a control measure, more focused screenings will be conducted in hospitals across the country.

Noor Hisham also said that the source of the infection in the Telaga cluster was still being probed adding that it was highly probable that it came from the community.

