84 arrested for flouting RMCO, including 45 club goers

PETALING JAYA: Another 84 people were arrested yesterday, for flouting the recovery movement control order, including 45 for being at nightclubs, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said the offences included not recording the particulars of guests (17), failure to wear face masks (10), participation in activities that made physical distancing difficult (7), illegal immigrants (2), premises operating without licenses (1) and premises operating overtime (2).

Fifty-five of the offenders were fined, 28 remanded and two are on bail, he said in a statement.

Ismail also said police set up 62 roadblocks across the nation and inspected 28,309 vehicles to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants.

He warned that the government will take action against anyone who tries to enter the country illegally.

On mandatory quarantine, Ismail said 20,190 individuals who arrived at KLIA between July 24 and Aug 29 had been screened for Covid-19 and were placed at 74 hotels and four public training institutes.

Of the number, 8,854 were still undergoing quarantine while 56 were sent to hospitals for treatment. The remaining 11,280 individuals who have completed their quarantine were allowed to go home.

Ismail added the police also conducted 418 checks on individuals under home quarantine and found that all had complied with the SOPs.

