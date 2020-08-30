Accept the diversity that makes Malaysia special, says Tok Mat

PETALING JAYA: All Malaysians should accept the diversity of culture and religions in the country, says Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

He said this in a statement in conjunction with the 63rd National Day celebration tomorrow, where he spoke of what it would take to strengthen ties among Malaysians and to improve national unity.

“We can do this by accepting and respecting the diversity of cultures and religions in the country.

“Let us accept that Malaysia is a multicultural country and that diversity is what makes the country so special,” he said, adding that there is no culture that is superior to that of other cultures.

Mohamad, popularly known as Tok Mat, said that any ideology that prevents Malaysians from celebrating our differences and diversity must also be rejected.

“Any ideology that is extreme, narrow, and in conflict with national interests and unity must be completely avoided,” he said.

He also called for Malaysians to practice moderation, tolerance and compromise.

“There will be no peace without being tolerant. There will be no national unity without taking a moderate approach,” Mohamad said, adding that ties could never be strengthened through coercion and law enforcement.

“Such maturity and civic-consciousness will also help us to learn to share and help those who are less fortunate and protect the marginalised.”

Urging Malaysians to handle conflicts by working together, Tok Mat said it may not be an easy task, but it was the only way forward for Malaysia.



