AGC decided not to charge suspect in UM sexual harassment case, say cops

PETALING JAYA: The police say the decision to drop a sexual harassment case involving a Universiti Malaya senior lecturer was made by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Brickfields police chief Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said it was the deputy public prosecutor’s decision not to file any charges.

“We received a report on July 15 from a 23-year-old female student who alleged that she was sexually harassed by a senior lecturer at the university.

“We opened an investigation into the case under Section 354 of the Penal Code before handing over the investigation papers to the DPP on Aug 13,” he said in a statement today.

“After studying the statements given in the case, the DPP decided there were no charges against the suspect, taking into account the fact that Universiti Malaya had taken internal action against the suspect,” Zairulnizam said.

The student had filed the report with the police two weeks after first lodging a complaint with the university on July 1.

“The victim was informed as soon as we received the decision and orders from the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” Zairulnizam said, adding that the cops had never covered up any cases.

Last month, it was reported that the third-year student had lodged a police report after feeling dissatisfied with the response she had received from the Universiti Malaya Integrity Unit.

She claimed she was sexually harassed by a senior lecturer in his office on June 3 last year.

The university’s vice-chancellor later released a statement saying investigations were conducted as soon as the complaint was received, with the perpetrator having been punished under the rules of the integrity code.



