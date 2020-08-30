Annuar Musa warns of over-confidence in Sabah, after Slim victory

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Annuar Musa says there is no reason to feel over-confident of the party’s chances at the Sabah state elections next month, following the resounding win in the Slim by-election.

The more important lesson, he said was to not forget BN’s defeat at the 14th general election (GE14).

“This is a reminder to party members and myself too, that yesterday’s victory does not mean we will have an easy path in Sabah.

“While we are grateful that we won with a resounding majority, we mustn’t get carried away,” he told a media conference after attending a civil service cavalry parade in conjunction with the Federal Territory level 63rd National Day celebration today.

Annuar urged every component party of PN, BN and Muafakat Nasional to treat every election seriously regardless of it being a by-election, state election or general election.

“We cannot take for granted that victory is guaranteed. We need to work hard and smart, and not to take things easily,” he said.

Last night, BN defended the Slim state seat with a five-fold increase in the majority from the 2,183-vote majority in GE14.

BN’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz garnered 13,060 votes to beat two independent candidates, Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi and S Santharasekaran with a majority of 10,945 votes.

The Sabah state polls are slated for Sept 26. Sabah Umno alongside MCA and PBRS will be part of the BN coalition while Perikatan Nasional (PN) is made up of PPBM Sabah, STAR and SAPP with PBS and PAS being PN allies in the state.



