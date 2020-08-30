Asean to share clinical data to help Covid-19 vaccine development

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia alongside other Asean member countries will collaborate and support the Covid-19 vaccine development of their external partners through sharing of key clinical data and reports, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said today.

Asean’s external partners are China, Japan, the US, Russia, the UK and Hong Kong.

“All ministers reaffirmed their commitment to take collective actions to mitigate the economic impact of this pandemic.

“They also restated their resolution to ensure macroeconomic and financial stability, and continuous supply chain connectivity, particularly for the flow of essential goods and services within the region,” Miti said in a statement today.

The statement was released after the 52nd Asean Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM) and other related meetings that were held virtually from Aug 24 to 29.

Hosted by Vietnam as the chair of Asean 2020, this was the first time in the regional grouping’s history that a full-fledged AEM meeting was conducted entirely virtual.

Touching on the meetings, Miti said all Asean member states pledged to work closely for recovery by developing regional resiliency and responses in facing the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure regional stability and continued prosperity.

