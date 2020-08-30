Covid-19: One death reported with 17 new cases today

PETALING JAYA: One new Covid-19 related death was reported by the health ministry today, increasing the death toll to 126.

The health ministry also said there were 17 new Covid-19 cases as at noon today, bringing the total number of cases to 9,334.

Of the 17 new cases, 15 were imported cases while two were local infections.

In a statement, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 10 patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,048.

There are currently 160 active cases, with seven patients currently in the intensive-care unit (ICU) and five of them requiring respiratory assistance.

The imported cases comprised Malaysians and foreigners entering the country from India, Saudi Arabia and Japan, while the two local infections were close contacts detected from new clusters in Selangor and Kedah.

Noor Hisham said the latest death involved a 75-year-old Malaysian who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

He had no history of travel outside of the country but developed symptoms on Aug 7 when he was admitted to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Kedah for a pneumonia infection before being discharged on Aug 18.

On Aug 21, he developed the same symptoms again and started receiving treatment from Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah on Aug 24.

“He was tested and found to be Covid-19 positive. His health then deteriorated and he was confirmed to have passed away at 5.10pm Aug 29,” Noor Hisham said.

He reminded Malaysians on the importance of protecting those in high-risk groups from Covid-19, particularly senior citizens, as they are more susceptible to the virus.

Noor Hisham added that other high-risk individuals include pregnant women, individuals suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and patients with low-immunity, including cancer patients.

“These vulnerable groups have a higher risk of developing complications and dying from Covid-19,” he said, adding that it was important for them to avoid crowded places and to comply with the ministry’s various SOPs.

Noor Hisham said it was the responsibility of family members and caretakers to ensure they received immediate treatment if they started developing symptoms.

“For communities living in the same area, they are advised to practice physical distancing with these individuals at all times to protect them from the virus,” he said.

