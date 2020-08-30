DAP trio file sedition report against PAS man for Bible slur

PETALING JAYA: Three Sarawak DAP members were reported to have called for Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh of PAS to be investigated under the Sedition Act for his comments on Christian scripture last week.

Julian Tan, Brolin Nicholson and Anthony Chin were reported to have filed the complaint. They were accompanied by Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii.

Yii said it was better to lodge a police report rather than calling for Zawawi and other PAS leaders to be banned from entering Sarawak, according to a Malay Mail report.

He said PAS was now able to influence all national policies through its alliance with Umno and PPBM in Muafakat Nasional, which had created the country’s biggest political bloc, able to affect all Malaysians.

Three Sabah political leaders have also called for Zawawi to retract his remark that the Bible had been “distorted” or altered.

Zawawi had made the remark in response to Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham, who had said Christians were allowed to drink alcohol but were enjoined against drunkenness. Zawawi insisted that alcohol had been forbidden but the Bible had been distorted or altered.

The exchange came during a debate on proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act to provide heavier penalties for drink driving offenders.

Zawawi has since said he would not apologise, and that Christians had “no right to be offended”.

Earlier today, Kelvin Yii said he had written to the Dewan Rakyat speaker for a ruling on Zawawi’s remarks, which he said, had crossed the line and could be deemed to be insulting to the Christian faith.



