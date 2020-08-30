Drop your egos during election seat talks, says Sabah PPBM

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PPBM deputy chairman, Masidi Manjun has urged all opposition parties in Sabah to drop their egos during seat negotiations for the state elections next month.

Masidi said the main objective of parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN), including Barisan Nasional (BN) and PBS, was to form the next state government and this should be made a priority.

“I was told that the negotiation (division of seats) was quite challenging, Bung Moktar (Radin) himself admitted it but I am confident that in the end it will be resolved well,” he said, referring to comments by the BN election director at the weekend.

“For me, it is not a question of how many seats you can get but how many seats you can win, it is important because if our intention is to form a state government, then we must get rid of our respective egos,” he said.

“So far, discussions on the division of seats are still ongoing; there are only 73 seats to be contested and there is no denying that some seats are claimed by more than one party,” Masidi said while attending a media event for the senior minister for education, Radzi Jidin.

Meanwhile, Masidi welcomed the entry of the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) into PN and said PPBM was ready to assist the party in facing the elections.

The state elections were called after the ruling Warisan party obtained the governor’s consent to dissolve the state assembly following an Umno-led challenge to the majority held by Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal.

The elections will be held on Sept 26.



