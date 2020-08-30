Harrowing time for woman pushed out of moving car

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested a man, who is believed to have assaulted then pushed his wife out of a car at Jalan Magazine, here, yesterday.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the victim’s leg dangling out from the opened door of the front passenger seat, and her screams could also be heard in the recording.

The video showed the car stopped at the end of Jalan Lim Chwee Leong where the victim was then pushed out from the car by her husband and was left on the road.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said police had received a report from the 26-year-old woman, who is a factory worker, before detaining a 31-year-old suspect, at 12.15am at Jalan Patani, here.

“In the 7.45pm incident, the victim was in a Suzuki Swift, driven by her husband (suspect) and while moving along Jalan Magazine, an argument erupted,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said victim suffered light injuries on the face and mouth due to the assault by the suspect and was assisted by passersby. The couple have one child.

“Police also seized the car and investigations revealed that the suspect is unemployed and has past criminal records which are drugs-related. However, he tested negative,” he said.

The man was remanded and the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1997.



