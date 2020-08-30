I became a minister not for popularity, says Radzi Jidin

KOTA KINABALU: Senior Minister for Education Radzi Jidin today said that he became a minister not to obtain popularity but to ensure every Malaysian especially the youth receive proper education.

Radzi, a village boy from Kelantan, studied in the Royal Military College before furthering his studies overseas. He promised to ensure the best education for the people.

He said making surprise visits to schools had become a routine to him, to see in person the neutral learning environment as well as obtain feedback from teachers and students on ways to improve the country’s education system.

“That (becoming popular) is not needed, what is required is the implementation of methods and policies that benefit students and parents.

“We can do it, we have the resources, that is why I say I don’t like anything fancy, what is important is the delivery. This is because education can change lives,” he said here at a media event during his working visit to Sabah.

Radzi said at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s education faced numerous challenges in ensuring every student would not be left behind (in studies), as new methods of learning such as virtual learning needed to be adapted, particularly by teachers and students.

“Many students do not learn during the MCO (movement control order), we know, but when the schools open, the holiday comes, so when is the syllabus going to be completed?

“As a responsible ministry, we cannot allow this to happen, that is why I take the risk, despite the complaints, to stick to the plan, to make sure the students will not miss their lessons because of MCO,” he said.



