More parties urge PAS man to retract slur on scripture

KOTA KINABALU: More Sabah political leaders have urged Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh of PAS to withdraw his remarks in the Dewan Rakyat recently about alleged “distortions” in Christian scriptures.

Upko deputy president Donald Peter Mojuntin said Zawawi’s action in defending his statement outside Parliament was outrageous and offensive to Christians.

“When I first heard about it, I did not believe it but he (Zawawi) continued to defend his statement,” said Mojuntin. “Any well-meaning Malaysian cannot forgive his attitude, as if he’s trying to cause divisions among Malaysians.”

Mojuntin said he was waiting for Zawawi’s friends (in PAS) to reprimand him.

SAPP deputy president Japiril Suhaimin said PAS top leaders should avoid making sensitive statements that would cause further polarisation.

“Do not forget that you are one of the policy makers of the country. Emphasize the restraint, sensitivity and consideration of the feelings of others, especially in matters of religion and race,” he said.

Warisan treasurer-general Terrence Siambun said: “Zawawi has shown that he failed to control himself from uttering words that clearly demean others. Therefore, he should be reprimanded so that others do not repeat such acts,” he said today.

Zawawi, MP for Pasir Puteh, made his remarks during a debate with Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham, who had said Christians were allowed to drink alcohol but Christianity forbade drunkenness. In response, Zawawi said the Bible had been altered.

Although he has been criticised for his remarks, Zawawi has refused to apologise.



