Muhyiddin puts ‘caring for people’ at focus of policies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perikatan Nasional government will make “Prihatin Rakyat” (Caring for the People) as its main guiding principle, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said today in his National Day address.

He said the principle had already been translated in the economic stimulus packages already announced, and would be included in the 2021 Budget proposals and future policies.

“Although the government is in a tough situation, the welfare of the people will not be ignored,” he said.

He said the government’s measures taken to counter the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic had now borne fruit as the economy had begun to flourish. More than 15 million workers had returned to work and the unemployment rate fell from 5.3% in May to 4.9% in June.

Muhyiddin said he was aware that not all the people in the country were fortunate, with some having to do two or three jobs to support their families, while many did not have sufficient savings to continue living should they lose their source of income.

“I am aware of this. That’s why the first thing the government did was to provide various forms of aid for the people,” he said.

Muhyiddin urged the people to embrace the spirit of independence by always inculcating a deeply caring attitude towards one another.

All citizens must uphold the country’s independence and sovereignty and maintain the peace as entrusted to them by founding prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra.

Muhyiddin said that although Malaysia had achieved success and progress as an independent and sovereign country with strong racial unity, there were still challenges to be faced especially in the effort to become a developed country.



