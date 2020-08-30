Muhyiddin suggests RM1,000 monthly welfare aid, up from RM200

SANDAKAN: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has mooted the idea of raising the Social Welfare Department’s monthly aid to RM1,000 from the current amount which ranges from RM200 to RM300.

He said this proposal would be raised at the next Cabinet meeting .

“I know this statement of mine has a big implication but I don’t care.

“What is important is the livelihood of our people in the B40 group. They have suffered for a long time,” he said at a meeting with community leaders here today.

Muhyiddin arrived in Sabah yesterday for a two-day visit, his first since being appointed the PM in March.

Muhyiddin said the Perikatan Nasional government was determined to continue with efforts to help the B40 group.

He said he was saddened by the plight of this group as the country has been independent for so long.

He added that life had been a big struggle for them because their income was small.



