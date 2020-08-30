No Slim by-election bribery probe, says MACC

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied that it was probing allegations of bribery in the Slim by-election, after a fake statement purportedly from the anti-graft agency began circulating online.

While it denied issuing the statement, it urged anyone with information on such matters to come forward.

“We call for all parties with any information related to bribery or wrongdoing in the Slim by-elections to channel that information to MACC or the police,” it said in a statement today.

The fake statement said the MACC had received a video of voters being offered money in exchange of voting for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Slim by-election yesterday.

Last night, BN defended the Slim state seat with a majority of 10,945 votes.

BN’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz garnered 13,060 votes to beat two independent candidates, Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, who obtained 2,115 votes, and former teacher S Santharasekaran, 44, who managed to garner only 276 votes.



