Osman Sapian video a matter for party HQ, says Johor PPBM

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor PPBM will leave it to the party leadership to deal with a video clip purportedly showing Ayer Hitam PPBM division head Osman Sapian campaigning for the Pejuang candidate at the Slim by-election in Perak.

State PPBM chairman Mazlan Bujang said the state leadership had no authority to take action against any member believed to have flouted party rules.

“Let Tan Sri (PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin), through the committee (disciplinary board) make whatever decision,” he said. “Disciplinary matters come under the party’s disciplinary board. Everything depends on the management to take action.”

“If the video recording is authentic, they (the disciplinary board) will investigate. Then it’s up to Tan Sri and he can order for it to be checked or investigated,” said Mazlan.

Yesterday, a video clip was shared online purportedly showing Osman, a former Johor menteri besar, supporting independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi at the Slim by-election.

Amir had represented the new Pejuang party formed by former PPBM members and led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In the video, Osman is said to have admitted to being the Kempas state assemblyman on the PPBM ticket and that he was still a member of the party, but alleged that PPBM had strayed from its original struggles.

Osman has previously stated that his presence in Slim was to meet old friends while on holiday and had nothing to do with politics.

Mazlan said people should not jump to conclusions, especially regarding internal party matters. “We shall follow the accurate source. If it’s true that there has been misconduct, then we need to give (the person) a chance to explain. We must be mature when dealing with this situation,” he said.



