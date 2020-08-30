PPBM has not strayed from original goals, says Hamzah

PETALING JAYA: PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin has denied that the party is moving away from its original goals by opening its membership to non-Bumiputeras.

He said PPBM acknowledged the contribution and role that non-Bumiputera “associate members” play, adding that the party was inclusive and looking ahead to the future.

“PPBM welcomes the desire of any Malaysian who wants to join the party as a normal member or associate member.

“For non-Bumiputera members, Clause 7 (Membership) of the PPBM constitution has already detailed the particulars for associate members.

“The PPBM Supreme Council is also studying proposals to form an associate members’ body which will allow them to play a more meaningful role in the party,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to claims that the party had strayed from its goals by actively welcoming non-Bumiputera members as was reported last week.

On Friday, veteran Umno leader Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah called for Umno leaders to withdraw from the government because of PPBM’s decision to accept non-Bumiputeras into the party.

He said PPBM’s move disqualified it from being a member of Muafakat Nasional, which is meant for Muslim-Malay parties only.

Tengku Razaleigh, or Ku Li as he is known, added that Umno had also never joined Perikatan Nasional and only supported it to form the government in the interest of the country’s political stability.



