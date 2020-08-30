Suhakam repeats call to ratify UN convention on enforced disappearances

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has reiterated its call for Putrajaya to ratify the UN International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED).

Citing the disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh, Amri Che Mat, Joshua Hilmy and Ruth Sitepu that were yet unresolved, it said there was no law or legal remedy in place that can address enforced disappearances, particularly if state actors were involved.

“Ratifying the ICPPED would be the first step towards setting up a strong legal framework to address the matter in the country,” it said in a statement today in conjunction with the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

“Based on Suhakam’s 2019 report on its public inquiry into the disappearances of Koh and Amri, it was concluded that enforced disappearances had taken place.

“Suhakam notes that the government set up a task force in 2019 to look into Suhakam’s findings from the public inquiry. The task force report must now be made public,” it said.

Koh has been missing since Feb 13, 2017 after being abducted by a group of men in broad daylight, while Amri, the founder of Perlis NGO Hope, went missing on Nov 24, 2016.

In April last year, the Suhakam panel that conducted the public inquiry had concluded that Amri and Koh had been victims of forced disappearances carried out by the police’s Special Branch.



