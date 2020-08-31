253 held for flouting RMCO, including 116 at pubs, nightclubs

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 253 individuals, including 116 at pubs and nightclubs, for various offences under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, 219 people were issued compounds yesterday, 32 were remanded and two were granted bail.

Among the other offences were participation in activities that made physical distancing difficult (70), failure to wear face masks (26) and failure to record the particulars of guests (23).

He also said 5,170 task force teams involving 17,765 personnel conducted checks at 3,579 supermarkets, 4,805 restaurants, 1,182 hawker stalls and 1,052 factories.

Also monitored were 1,082 land transport terminals, 211 water transport terminals and 75 air transport terminals.

Ismail said police set up 63 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 27,197 vehicles to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country, warning that the government would take action against anyone who tried to enter the country illegally.

Meanwhile, 20,455 individuals arrived through the country’s entry points from July 24 to yesterday, and were sent to 73 quarantine facilities.

Police also conducted 220 checks on those undergoing the mandatory home quarantine yesterday.

Ismail reminded the public to remain vigilant about the threat of Covid-19 while celebrating the country’s 63rd Merdeka Day today.

“Although this year’s celebration is being held in moderation and with new norms because the country is not yet completely free from the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, each of us is free to express our patriotism,” he said in a statement.

“In the joy of celebrating it, let us not forget that we are not yet free from Covid-19.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



