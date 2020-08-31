Don’t wreck harmony in hunger for power, Shafie tells PAS

PETALING JAYA: Sabah caretaker chief minister Shafie Apdal has warned PAS of the deadly dangers that extremism could wreck on the country, and said national harmony should not be put at risk for the sake of achieving power.

Shafie’s remarks in a Facebook posting today made reference to Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh of PAS who recently alleged that the Bible had been altered and distorted.

“I would like to remind political leaders, especially PAS, not to issue extreme statements that could divide the multi-racial community in this country,” said Shafie.

“If race and religion are used without thinking about the importance of human life, deaths would surely occur because of the existence of extremism in society,” he said in a statement.

Last week, Zawawi had said in the Dewan Rakyat that biblical injunctions about drinking alcohol had been “distorted or altered”. It led to widespread condemnation from church groups and political parties.

Zawawi has since said he would not apologise, and that Christians had “no right to be offended”.

Shafie acknowledged that the statement has “angered” the Christian community, but said such statements do not help the country progress.

“Let us not put aside the harmony that exists today just because we want to be in power,” he said. “We need to preserve the unity we have today for the future generations. If we show a bad example, danger will befall us.”



