Kelantan Orang Asli tribe uses savings to celebrate Merdeka

GUA MUSANG: About 500 Orang Asli of the Temiar tribe in Kampung Hendrop, Pos Brooke near here, used their savings to organise a gathering to celebrate the 63rd National Day today.

They sang the national anthem, Negaraku, and organised a “gotong-royong” today.

The lively celebration, which started yesterday, saw the women using their RM300 joint savings, which they had saved for the past two months, to prepare dishes for the community.

Sakinah Anjang, 53, from Kampung Sendrop, said they usually gathered in large numbers every year to celebrate.

The younger generation was encouraged to join in so that they could appreciate the benefits of independence as a result of the struggles of previous generations, she said.

“Despite living in remote areas, the spirit of independence is engraved in our hearts, and this spirit will continue to be instilled in the souls of the younger generation so that the sweetness of independence can be felt by them forever,” she said.

Another villager, Alui Abong, 23, said it would not have been easy for all citizens, including the Orang Asli, to live as well as they did today if past leaders and generations had not fought for it.

Kampung Sendrop village head, Andol Busu Jamin, said despite it being a simple celebration, it was still lively and had brought the entire population in the area together.

He said they too, like urban residents, were eager to celebrate Merdeka with full pride and respect.



