New Covid-19 cluster involving ship crew in Negeri Sembilan

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has detected a new Covid-19 cluster at Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan.

In a statement health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cluster, known as the Bunga cluster, involved four crew members of a ship docked at the port.

The four are among 34 personnel on the ship which has a history of travel to Singapore.

Noor Hisham said the ships’ crew had been screened, with six people testing negative.

The remaining 24 crew members are awaiting their results.

“The positive cases in this cluster involve two Malaysians and two foreign nationals. All four cases were asymptomatic and had been under quarantine at a hotel in Selangor. After testing positive, they were admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh.”

Noor Hisham said there was no risk of an infection within the community as this was an imported cluster which was isolated on a ship.

He said the ship had been disinfected and the source of the infection was still under investigation.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



