One Covid-19 death, 6 new cases

PETALING JAYA: One Covid-19 death was recorded today, bringing the total number of deaths to 127.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced six new cases and six recoveries.

The new cases bring the total number of cases recorded in the country to 9,340, while the total number of recoveries stands at 9,054 (96.9%).

A total of 159 patients are still being treated.

Of this number, six are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with four requiring respiratory assistance.

