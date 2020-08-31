Sarawak hospital projects on track, says minister

KUCHING: Senior minister Fadillah Yusof has rejected a PKR vice-president’s claim that delays in Sarawak’s hospital projects had resulted in a lack of places to treat Covid-19 patients.

Fadillah said the allegations by Miri MP Michael Teo were unfounded.

Even in the midst of battling the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had done its best to provide for the essential needs of the people, including ensuring adequate facilities were available, he said.

Teo was reported to have said yesterday that the government should be proactive in expediting works on abandoned hospital projects in Sarawak.

Fadillah said the JKR (Public Works Department) constantly monitored the progress of the projects and was taking action to speed up works despite unavoidable constraints (during the Covid-19 pandemic).

He said the government’s handling of the pandemic had been recognised as among the best in the world.

Fadillah said the Petra Jaya Hospital project was in the tender evaluation stage and a Letter of Acceptance is targeted by the end of December and the date of ownership at the construction site in January next year.

On the 76-bed Lawas Hospital project, he said construction started on June 30 and the progress percentage was 0.13% as at July 31, with its completion targeted at the end of 2023.

Fadillah said the Sri Aman Hospital project is being actively implemented, with close monitoring by JKR to ensure it could meet its targeted completion date in February 2021.

