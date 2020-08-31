Solo cyclist Pak Wan, 74, chalks up 6th trip around the Peninsula

KOTA BHARU: It’s mission accomplished for solo cyclist Wan Hashim Wan Mahmood, 74.

Wan Hashim embarked on his journey on Aug 8 and reached his home in Telipot here today. He was greeted by his family members, Kelantan Red One Network branch sales manager Daniel Leoh and Malaysia Book of Records representative Wan Taqwa Wan Nazi.

Wan Hashim, fondly known as Pak Wan, is the oldest man in the country to have cycled around Peninsular Malaysia.

He has now made the journey six times.

Commenting on the mission, Pak Wan told reporters that the most challenging part in his mission was when he decided to cycle through the Titiwangsa Range in just a day, instead of the usual two days.

He said that he started cycling at 7 am and completed the 80-kilometre stretch at 6 pm on the same day.

“This is also a challenge for young people because, at this age, I managed to do solo cycling,” he said, adding that young people should delve into the meaning of independence and further build the nation using their abilities.

Pak Wan set a record in 2014 as the oldest man to successfully cycle solo the 2,200 km around the Peninsula.

His furthest trip was a five-nation solo tour of Southeast Asia when he cycled 5,319 km in 49 days.



