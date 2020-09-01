Another Covid-19 death, 14 new cases

PETALING JAYA: Another Covid-19 death was recorded today, the second death from the Tawar cluster. It is also the third day in a row that someone has died due to Covid-19.

In a statement, the health ministry also announced 14 new cases today and the presence of a new cluster in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Meanwhile, at a press conference this afternoon, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 21 recoveries were recorded as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of those discharged to 9,075 people (97% of total cases).

Today’s 14 new cases bring the total number of cases recorded in the country to 9,354 – with a total of 151 active cases.

Of this number, five are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with three requiring respiratory assistance.

Today’s death brings the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 128.

The latest fatality involves an 80-year-old Malaysian woman from the Tawar cluster who had a history of chronic illness.

“She began developing symptoms on Aug 6 and was warded at a medical centre before being transferred to the Pulau Pinang Hospital on Aug 14 after testing positive for Covid-19,” Noor Hisham said.

“Her health deteriorated and she had been on respiratory assistance from Aug 24. She died today at 10.38am.”

