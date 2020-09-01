Financial issues amid Covid-19 behind domestic violence surge, says lawyer

PETALING JAYA: Financial burdens and economic uncertainties are behind the surge in domestic violence cases during the Covid-19 lockdown, says a shariah lawyer.

This is in contrast to last year when the main causes were “individual and environmental factors,” PKR women’s legal bureau and community development chairman Fadhlina Siddiq said in a statement.

This has to be understood, she said, so that efforts to curb domestic violence even during the post-pandemic economic recovery are not only continued but also intensified.

Calling for serious attention to be paid to the increase in the number of cases due to the decline in quality of life and economic downturn, she suggested communities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) be empowered as frontliners in addressing domestic violence.

Fadhlina also urged the government to expedite the introduction of the Social Workers Profession Act and the review of the Domestic Violence Act.

Domestic violence hit the headlines recently when a video emerged on social media of a man apparently assaulting his wife in a car even as he was driving it in Penang, causing her legs to dangle out of an open car door, with her screams also being audible.

The car stopped at a traffic light and the woman was pushed out by the husband who then drove off, leaving her on the road.

Police said the man has been remanded and the case is being investigated under the Penal Code and Domestic Violence Act.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



