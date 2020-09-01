Graft charges won’t affect my election plans, says Warisan veep

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan vice-president Peter Anthony is not letting the corruption charges against him affect his preparations for the state election on Sept 26.

The incumbent Melalap assemblyman claimed that the charges levelled against him were only an attempt to put pressure on him and a tactic by Perikatan Nasional to bring him down.

“Anyone can be charged, and the court has yet to rule if I’m guilty or not,” he said after a get-together with constituents in Melalap here yesterday.

“But I believe the people know well about the rival’s tactics. This case (corruption) is an old one. Why is it brought up again now?

“The charges have definitely not broken my spirit in facing the election.”

Anthony, who is caretaker Sabah infrastructure development minister, claimed trial in June to five charges of money laundering and accepting the proceeds of illegal activities totalling RM8.75 million between 2014 and 2016.

He was also charged with abetting lawyer Michael Persius Ubu, who was charged with criminal breach of trust.

Anthony confirmed that he will defend the Melalap seat, under the Tenom parliamentary constituency, which he won in the last general election.

“I made this decision because there are many things that I have yet to implement and I must do this if given the mandate by the people again,” he said.

“The Warisan-led government has only been in power for more than two years. We can’t compare with (a government) that has been in charge for 60 years.

“Hence, I hope the people will vote for us again, and if we fail to make changes after a full term (in power), then it will be up to the people to decide later.”

Anthony made his election debut in the 14th general election and successfully broke Parti Bersatu Sabah’s domination in the interior Melalap constituency, defeating its deputy president, Radin Malleh, and three other contestants.



