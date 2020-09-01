Health ministry announces new Covid-19 cluster in Lahad Datu

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has announced a new cluster of seven positive Covid-19 cases that were detected at the Lahad Datu police headquarters in Sabah.

“Fifty detainees have been tested since Aug 28. Seven were found to be positive and 43 were negative,” health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at the daily press conference here today.

“The positive cases involve six undocumented migrants and one local,” he added.

All seven are being treated at the Lahad Datu Hospital.

