IGP to meet Indira Gandhi on Thursday

PETALING JAYA: Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador is set to meet Indira Gandhi, the former wife of fugitive Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, on Thursday.

Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat) chairman Arun Dorasamy said he was pleased with Hamid’s gesture, adding that they were looking forward to being briefed on police investigations into the case.

He said they were also looking to get clarification on the home ministry’s update disclosed in Parliament recently.

“Ingat is ready to share some intelligence on the investigation upon a full and satisfactory briefing from the special task force,” he said in a statement today.

“We hope this meeting will bring the case and the saga to a close as soon as possible.”

Arun said the meeting would also be attended by lawyer-activist Ambiga Sreenevasan, and lawyers for Indira and Ingat.

Indira had won custody of daughter Prasana Diksa after a legal battle over the unilateral conversion of their children to Islam.

Riduan fled with Prasana in 2009 when she was only 11 months old, after he converted to Islam and no longer used his birth name, K Pathmanathan.

In 2016, the Federal Court ordered the IGP (then Khalid Abu Bakar) to arrest Riduan and hand Prasana back to her mother.



