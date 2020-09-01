PAS MP’s Bible remark is his personal view, says GPS

KUCHING: PAS MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh’s remarks on the Bible in the Dewan Rakyat was his own opinion and had nothing to do with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), a Sarawak MP said today.

Santubong MP Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said GPS shared different political stances and ideologies with the other parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“GPS is not part of PN. It’s PN plus GPS. So, we don’t share the same political ideologies or stances with PN parties. We only support the federal government led by our Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Therefore, whatever that was said (by Zawawi) was his personal opinion. (His opinion) has nothing to do with us (GPS),” he said.

The PN Plus government coalition comprises Barisan Nasional, PAS, GPS, STAR, PBS, PBRS and SAPP.

Wan Junaidi, who is the entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister, was referring to the controversy that arose last Wednesday after the Pasir Puteh MP said that the Bible had been distorted or altered. He said this after having earlier argued that all religions, including Christianity, were against the consumption of alcohol.

Asked about Sarawak PAS’ intention to contest in the coming state election, Wan Junaidi said that the Islamist party should not do so.

“If PAS wants GPS’ cooperation, then it should not contest in the coming state election,” he said, adding that such a move would affect GPS’ relationship with PAS’ leadership at the federal level.

According to Wan Junaidi, PAS and PPBM’s top leadership had given their assurance to GPS that both parties would not contest in the coming Sarawak election.

However, Sarawak PAS secretary Mohd Arifiriazul Paijo claimed he had not received any instruction from the party’s leadership at the federal level not to contest in the state election.

Therefore, he said the party’s election machinery would continue to prepare for the upcoming state election and the general election too.



