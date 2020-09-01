PPBM confident of GE15 seat deal with Umno, says youth chief

KUALA LUMPUR: PPBM Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal says the party is not worried about seat negotiations with Umno for the 15th General Election (GE15), despite reports that Umno wants to contest the same seats as it did in the last polls.

He said it was premature to jump to conclusions, adding that Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Annuar Musa had already said a task force had been formed to discuss the matter.

He also reminded that the issue involved not only Umno and PPBM but also PAS and other parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“We are not worried. I have confidence in the wisdom of our leaders to ensure negotiations go well,” Wan Ahmad told reporters on the sidelines of an event here today.

“We will resolve this as brothers and ensure fair seat allocations for all.

“If we clash, it would be a great loss for all in PN because based on studies done by many pollsters, only through a one-on-one fight with Pakatan Harapan can we get a two-thirds majority.

He urged all the leaders in these parties to return to the negotiation table.

Umno Supreme Council member Zahidi Zainul Abidin had previously announced that BN would contest the seats it lost after the last general election due to defections.

He said BN would not give a single seat to PPBM, but would make way for PAS if its president requested to contest in a seat he was guaranteed to win.



